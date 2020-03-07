$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $9.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $10.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.57. 1,049,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,163,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $415,733,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,523,000 after purchasing an additional 131,899 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

