$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. W W Grainger reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $12.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in W W Grainger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.63. 485,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,995. W W Grainger has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $346.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

