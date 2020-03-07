24,924 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 673,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,830,000 after purchasing an additional 77,140 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.66. 9,816,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

