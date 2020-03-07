$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.67 billion. PPG Industries also reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $15.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.58 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.45. 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,674. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $99.57 and a 52 week high of $134.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $585,019,000 after acquiring an additional 179,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,618,000 after acquiring an additional 84,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

