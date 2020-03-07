A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,173,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,403 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $103,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after buying an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $42.69. 4,555,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.