AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 238.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 154.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,885,638. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

