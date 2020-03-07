Act II Global Acquisition (NYSE:ACTT) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Act II Global Acquisition (NYSE:ACTT) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Act II Global Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.20 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

