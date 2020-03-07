Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,770 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $132,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.31 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.