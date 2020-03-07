Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $19.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,295.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,562. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $903.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,453.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,321.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.