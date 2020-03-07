Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $622,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $22.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,901.09. 5,245,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,991.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1,838.67. The company has a market capitalization of $957.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

