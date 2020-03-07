Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings of $3.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $14.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $16.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of AMG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.49. 1,017,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,472. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,200 shares of company stock worth $1,601,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

