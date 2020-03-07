Analysts Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $91.98. 2,858,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,642. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $141.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit