Analysts Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $91.98. 2,858,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,642. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $141.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

