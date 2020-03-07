AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,342 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $163,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 48,871,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,631,436. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $266.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

