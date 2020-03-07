Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$49.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

