Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 8,968,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,864,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 33.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.