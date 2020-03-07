Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.73 Million

Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce $533.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $543.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,200 shares of company stock worth $1,601,424. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

