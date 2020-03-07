Brokerages Anticipate Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will announce sales of $688.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $694.40 million and the lowest is $682.50 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $654.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from to in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.81. 551,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,775. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $278.50 and a 12 month high of $365.68.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,518,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,643,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

