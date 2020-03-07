Brokerages Expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to announce $57.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $61.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $47.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $245.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.50 million to $251.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $269.53 million, with estimates ranging from $253.70 million to $284.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNDA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 710,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,526. The company has a market capitalization of $594.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.45. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

