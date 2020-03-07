Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Cardano has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $111.21 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges including Cryptomate, DragonEX, ZB.COM and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Exmo, Coinnest, Bittrex, Coinbe, Binance, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, ABCC, Cryptohub, DragonEX, Bitbns, Indodax, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, OKEx and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.