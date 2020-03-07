Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,502,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,573,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,379,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,259,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. 16,861,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,286,195. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.69.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

