Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $129,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.32. 835,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,643. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.04. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

