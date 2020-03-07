Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,885,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,382 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $186,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $39.68. 48,421,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,150,244. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

