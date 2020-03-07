Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Reaches $475,693.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $475,693.00 and $7.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $5.60 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $32.15, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $50.98, $10.39, $33.94, $5.60 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.