First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXTG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 77,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,162. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

