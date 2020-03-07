Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Franklin Resources worth $102,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,279,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 287,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 7,709,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,750,245. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.93.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.