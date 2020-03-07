GCN Coin Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $85,478.00 and $13.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $10.39, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $13.77 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

