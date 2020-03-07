Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $35,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $2,898,900. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

THG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,714. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $113.08 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.43.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

