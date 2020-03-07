Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,276,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,053 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $255,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,413,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $683,078,000 after buying an additional 145,128 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,748,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $643,306,000 after buying an additional 639,039 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. 36,241,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,715,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

