International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 257.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 604,449 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of International Paper worth $38,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of International Paper by 204.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.71. 4,050,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,471. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

