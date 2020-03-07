Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $57.85. 115,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,360. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

