Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Holdings Decreased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up 2.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Jackson Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 241,835.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,041,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $124.72 and a 52 week high of $149.15.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

