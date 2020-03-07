ION (ION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $436,312.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $436,312.00 and $146.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,277,324 coins and its circulating supply is 12,377,324 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is ion.community . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

