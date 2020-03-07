IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. IOTA has a total market cap of $644.17 million and $10.22 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Coinone and CoinFalcon. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Cobinhood, Ovis, Exrates, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Coinone, Huobi, Binance, CoinFalcon, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

