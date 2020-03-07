Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 485,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $208.50 million, a PE ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Joint had a return on equity of 115.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $10,174,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Joint by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 177,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

