Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,098 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $132,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.31. 7,886,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149,385. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

