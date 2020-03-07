Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. 14,669,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,397,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $148,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after buying an additional 3,330,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,156,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,217 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $37,059,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.