Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.
Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. 14,669,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,397,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $28.85.
In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $148,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after buying an additional 3,330,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,156,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,217 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $37,059,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
