Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,454,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $287,367,000 after acquiring an additional 112,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,390,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $298,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.86. 6,358,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,633. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.