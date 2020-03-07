Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

MPB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. 9,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $174.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,947.83. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $56,302.51. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,549 shares of company stock valued at $269,470. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.