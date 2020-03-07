Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 481,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. Monro has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,928,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 566,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Monro by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

