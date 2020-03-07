National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of National Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NKSH stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

