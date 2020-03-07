NEM 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.82 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, NEM has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Iquant, Kuna and Bitbns. NEM has a total market cap of $490.85 million and approximately $16.82 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NEM

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Huobi, YoBit, Bitbns, COSS, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Kuna, Bithumb, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, Liquid, Poloniex, Coinbe, Livecoin, B2BX, Cryptomate, CoinTiger, BTC Trade UA, Kryptono, OpenLedger DEX, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Exrates, Bittrex, Binance, Iquant, Zaif and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

