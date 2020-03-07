NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Stake Lessened by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPTN. TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.41.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 878,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,383. The stock has a market cap of $325.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.12. NeoPhotonics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

