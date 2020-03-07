NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 416.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.04. 12,811,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,975,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

