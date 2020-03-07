NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,885 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $133,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

NVDA stock traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,811,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,975,796. The stock has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.