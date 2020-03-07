OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.30.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 235,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $280,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 277,058 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

