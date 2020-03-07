Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 6.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,934,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271,671. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $159.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average of $143.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

