Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $3.53 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000. Moody’s makes up approximately 3.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 348,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $14.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.47. 2,197,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.51. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.78 and a 1-year high of $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,471. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.