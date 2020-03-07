Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,215 Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Charter Communications comprises about 3.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,927. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $335.53 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $517.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.95.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

