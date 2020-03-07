Pacific Sun Financial Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.58. 480,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.80. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $89.45 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

