Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys 367 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 65,867 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,455,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHE stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $80.22. 33,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,202. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $90.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69.

